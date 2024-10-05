Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $9,793,836.36 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $9,793,836.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,238,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,588,079.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35.

On Monday, July 8th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.