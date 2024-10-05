Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEIS. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $105.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $119.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.41.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.