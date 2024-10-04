Zevra Therapeutics’ (ZVRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $300.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 458,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.