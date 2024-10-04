Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) PT Raised to $36.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Price Performance

Zeta Global stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $32.11.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $19,682,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,444.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,005 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.