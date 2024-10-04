Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 259,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 600,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,273,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 272,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.