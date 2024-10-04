Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WIX. Benchmark upped their target price on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Wix.com from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wix.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.06.

Wix.com Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $156.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.77. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 137.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Wix.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

