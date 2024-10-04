Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $46.00 at Barclays

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $48.33.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

