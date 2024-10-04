Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Strong-Buy

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.43.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.63 on Monday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $59,944,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 98,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 283,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 180,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

