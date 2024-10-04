Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded at Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Volkswagen to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Volkswagen Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $89.71 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

