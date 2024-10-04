Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

VRNA opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,756,000 after buying an additional 476,190 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 10.0% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,314,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 74.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,092,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 12.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after purchasing an additional 228,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,593,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

