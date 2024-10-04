Veren (VRN) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) is one of 281 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Veren to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Veren and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Veren alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veren -0.69% 13.50% 7.39% Veren Competitors -2.39% 7.79% 6.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veren and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veren $4.28 billion $422.48 million -82.25 Veren Competitors $720.90 billion $1.06 billion 17.03

Dividends

Veren’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Veren. Veren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Veren pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Veren pays out -412.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.7% and pay out 116.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Veren has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veren’s rivals have a beta of -12.96, meaning that their average stock price is 1,396% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Veren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Veren and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veren 0 0 1 0 3.00 Veren Competitors 2139 11545 16165 606 2.50

Veren currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.96%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 21.78%. Given Veren’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veren is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Veren beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Veren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Corp. and changed its name to Veren Inc. in May 2024. Veren Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.