Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) CEO Sells $1,452,878.50 in Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Honeycutt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $111.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a PE ratio of 33.62. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 247.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Veralto by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

