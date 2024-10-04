United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $21.00 at UBS Group

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNFI. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.6% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 94,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

