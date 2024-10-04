Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Unifi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE UFI opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Unifi has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Unifi by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Unifi by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 404,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 68,605 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Unifi by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 899,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 84,989 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Unifi by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

(Get Free Report)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.