Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Sells $22,963.36 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $22,963.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,896,566 shares in the company, valued at $53,634,886.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 5,511 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $153,040.47.

On Friday, September 27th, Stephen Fredette sold 181,304 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $5,178,042.24.

On Monday, September 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 8,057 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $225,757.14.

On Friday, September 20th, Stephen Fredette sold 144,238 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,943,466.92.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Stephen Fredette sold 800 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $2,613,499.02.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00.

Toast Price Performance

TOST opened at $27.88 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Bank of America upped their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

Institutional Trading of Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Toast by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Toast by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Toast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 115,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Toast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.