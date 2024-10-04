THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $107.61 on Monday. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in THOR Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

