The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $13.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 55,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 364,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,038 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 90,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.