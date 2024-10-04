The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $2,130.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,775.25.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,937.15 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $811.99 and a 52-week high of $1,962.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,767.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,492.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 181,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

