Telsey Advisory Group Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $275.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LOW. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.54.

Shares of LOW opened at $270.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.96. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $274.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

