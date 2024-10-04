Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.10.

TLSNY opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 312.50 and a beta of 0.46. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

