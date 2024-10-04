Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$73.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BFree Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$76.44.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$69.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.81. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$47.47 and a 12 month high of C$74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

