Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 347.50 ($4.65).

TM17 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.82) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.55) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 270 ($3.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 262.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £388.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8,416.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 355 ($4.75).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

