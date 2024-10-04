TD Securities Cuts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$18.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEY. CIBC cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$16.12 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$11.09 and a 12-month high of C$16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.5599315 EPS for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 57,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$832,845.55. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 57,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$832,845.55. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total value of C$397,936.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,775 shares of company stock worth $462,667 and sold 267,641 shares worth $3,893,311. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

