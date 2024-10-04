TD Securities Cuts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$5.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BIR. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cormark upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.58.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.81. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.61 and a twelve month high of C$8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$146.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.106975 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

