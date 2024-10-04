StockNews.com Upgrades Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

