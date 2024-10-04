StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 1.0 %

EKSO opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.