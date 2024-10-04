StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $18.90 to $17.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,575,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

