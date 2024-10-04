StockNews.com Downgrades Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $274.73.

NYSE VMC opened at $241.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.38. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $278.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

