StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of SSY opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
