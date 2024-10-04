StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF Industries

RF Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.