StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Up 99.7 %

PW stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

