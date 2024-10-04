StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Trading Up 99.7 %
PW stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.38.
Power REIT Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Power REIT
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.