StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CARV opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

