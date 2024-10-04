Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Doma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DOMA opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $88.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Doma has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.29.
Doma Company Profile
Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.
