Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Snam Trading Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:SNMRY opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Snam has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.66.
Snam Company Profile
