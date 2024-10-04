Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snam Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:SNMRY opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Snam has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

