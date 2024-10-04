SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $165,625.39 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $165,625.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,259,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,420.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $150,591.15.

On Monday, July 29th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $155,204.73.

SiTime Stock Performance

SiTime stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.82. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,412,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SiTime by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 892,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,407 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 62.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 79,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

