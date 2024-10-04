Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Siebert Financial stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.29.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 13.03%.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

