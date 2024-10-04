Sidoti Csr Comments on Forrester Research, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Forrester Research in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the technology company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Forrester Research Price Performance

NASDAQ FORR opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $303.61 million, a PE ratio of 529.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

In related news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,640 shares in the company, valued at $358,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth approximately $11,473,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 157,510 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the second quarter worth $4,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 511.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at $2,327,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.