Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.38. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,842,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,570,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,065,000 after purchasing an additional 616,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

