Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STTK. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STTK

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.72. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 2,067.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 704.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.