Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Raised to $21.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Semrush alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEMR

Semrush Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Semrush will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Semrush news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $57,509.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 437,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,504.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 848,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,035.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $57,509.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 437,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,504.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,191 shares of company stock worth $2,132,420. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter worth $3,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Semrush by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Semrush by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.