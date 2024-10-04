Sean Kiewiet Sells 11,664 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $77,099.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,073,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,095,795.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Priority Technology alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $26,801.14.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,201 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $42,485.90.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $50,200.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,258 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $31,540.32.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,722 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $23,987.76.

On Monday, July 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,519 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $37,970.95.

On Friday, July 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $4,383.75.

Priority Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

Priority Technology stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $482.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on PRTH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.