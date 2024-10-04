Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 529 ($7.08).
Several brokerages have weighed in on RR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($9.03) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.56) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.35) to GBX 535 ($7.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.42) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
RR opened at GBX 533.40 ($7.13) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 489.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 454.18. The stock has a market cap of £45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,905.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 196.45 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 535.96 ($7.17).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
