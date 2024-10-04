Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 52.0% in the second quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

