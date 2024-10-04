Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.