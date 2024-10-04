RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on REI.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

REI.UN opened at C$19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.01. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$16.26 and a one year high of C$20.83.

(Get Free Report

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.