Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Sells $237,906.69 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $237,906.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,645,673.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Bobby Riley sold 6,302 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $167,129.04.

On Thursday, July 11th, Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $601.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.13). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.62 million. Analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

