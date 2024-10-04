Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $827,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

