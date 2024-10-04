Reviewing Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies 2.92% 3.16% 2.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Everspin Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Solar Energy Initiatives and Everspin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Everspin Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies $58.24 million 2.16 $9.05 million $0.37 15.81

Everspin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Volatility and Risk

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel, and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

