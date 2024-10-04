Reviewing Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) & Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and Paranovus Entertainment Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $19.10 million 17.18 $5.59 million $0.27 66.85 Paranovus Entertainment Technology $6.54 million 0.98 -$10.13 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 29.27% 12.48% 11.27% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Park City Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Park City Group and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Park City Group beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, Audit Management, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

