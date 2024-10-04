Reviewing First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) & First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and First Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $9.77 billion 2.77 $11.47 billion $180.13 10.34 First Bank $120.30 million 2.34 $20.90 million $1.13 12.73

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Citizens BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 18.19% 14.84% 1.41% First Bank 14.48% 12.38% 1.30%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Citizens BancShares and First Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 4 5 0 2.56 First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus price target of $2,012.11, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. First Bank has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.17%. Given First Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bank is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of First Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $6.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Citizens BancShares pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats First Bank on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and mortgage; and commercial and industrial leases, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. Further, it provides wealth management services, including annuities, brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, which include line of credit, inventory, equipment, and short-term working capital financing; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans consists of auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone; ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services, as well as engages in the capital markets activities. It operates full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester, Paoli, Malvern, Coventry, Devon, Lionville, and Glen Mills Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

