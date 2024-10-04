Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of MARK opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.71. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

Remark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.