Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of MARK opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.71. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.